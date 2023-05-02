Pixel 7a rumored to be Google’s last A-series smartphone

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The Pixel 7a that Google will unveil in a few days will be one of the most exciting mid-range handsets of 2023. But if one leaker’s recent Pixel 7a claims are accurate, the mid-ranger might also be the last A-series Pixel phone that Google ever makes. The Pixel Fold foldable is also coming, and the company’s first foldable might dictate a change in strategy from Google.

Posting on Twitter, Yogesh Brar claimed that the Pixel A series is coming to an end this year:

Pixel a series seems to be coming to an end. With the spec and price bump on the Pixel 7a, it is certain that there won’t be any 8a coming. Google will likely stick with vanilla and Pro models alongside a foldable going forward. Something similar might happen with Samsung.

The $499 Pixel 7a should look and feel like a premium Pixel phone. The handset will have a glass panel on the back and support wireless charging. More importantly, it’ll run on the same Tensor G2 chip as the premium Pixel 7 phones. Add Google’s camera expertise, and the Pixel 7a is an incredible Pixel 6a successor.

Wait a few months, and that $499 price tag will be even lower. The Pixel 7a will be on sale at even better prices. But each Pixel 7a sale means someone isn’t spending more money on a Pixel 7 Pro or Fold. And they’re not waiting for the Pixel 8 series either.

If this new leak is accurate, Google has plenty of reasons to skip at least one Pixel A-series phone after the Pixel 7a. The company might want to nudge more buyers towards the pricier Pixel 8 and Pixel Fold models. On the other hand, Pixel A-series buyers might just look elsewhere instead. Especially when devices like the Samsung Galaxy A54 go on sale at such low prices.

Another possibility is that Google will continue to sell the Pixel 7a for more than one year. After all, some rumors say Google will continue to sell the Pixel 6a after the Pixel 7a’s arrival.

That’s all speculation based on a leak, however. What seems certain is that Google likely has another winner on its hands. And buyers only need to wait a few more days to see Google launch the Pixel 7a at I/O 2023.