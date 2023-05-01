Today’s deals: $20 Echo Dot, IHOP gift card deal, Samsung Galaxy A54 for $375, more

We’re starting off the new week with some seriously impressive deals that our readers won’t want to miss. All of Amazon’s Echo Dot smart speakers are on sale with prices starting at $19.99. There’s also a one-day deal that gets you a $50 IHOP gift card for $40. And the Samsung Galaxy A54 is down to just $374.99 factory unlocked. Plus, there are fantastic refurbished iPhone 14 deals starting at just $645 right now.
BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power is $400 off. This model can power your whole house for days!
- The BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station is down to $239, and the BLUETTI AC200MAX has a $300 discount
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup home batteries
Today’s top tech deals
- As you’ll see in our guide on the best Echo Dot deals, Amazon has offers starting at $19.99 for the Echo Dot 3
- 🚨 Get a $50 IHOP gift card for $40 (this deal will sell out fast)
- Mint-condition Renewed Premium AirPods Pro are on sale for only $162
- Entry-level AirPods are down to $99, and AirPods Pro 2 are $20 off
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is on sale for only $269.99 today, and you’ll find other iPad deals below
- There’s a big Apple Watch Series 7 sale that’ll save you up to $350 off brand-new models
- Get a factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy A54 for just $374.99
- Don’t miss Amazon’s sale on Ecovacs robot vacuums, with savings of up to $550 off the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni
- An unreal Google Nest WiFi mesh system sale drops your price to just $99 from $269
- Roomba robot vacuums are on sale, too
- Get a $380 Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch Windows laptop for only $299.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale at a new all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX)
- 4-packs of Apple AirTag Bluetooth trackers are on sale for $89.99 instead of $99
- Save big on Amazon Basics kitchen products, with two pages of deals
How to get $15 in Amazon credit
- You can score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from top brands including Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
