Pixel 7 will have a smaller screen than Google’s Pixel 6, insider says

The first Pixel 7 design schematics and full renders appeared online a few weeks ago, several months ahead of Google’s announcement event. They indicate Google will stick with the Pixel 6 design for the Pixel 7, and that means buyers will get a Pro size this year as well.

That assumes that the early Pixel 7 design renders are accurate, of course. But then again, Pixel rumors are almost always correct. It’s par for the course with Google, as the company hasn’t been able to stop Pixel leaks.

This brings us to the newest Pixel 7 rumor that claims Google might make a slight change to the Pixel design this year. It’s said to be a size modification that shouldn’t mean that much in the grand scheme of things. Still, it’s odd that Google might actually use a smaller display on this year’s new Pixel 7 phone.

Will Pixel 7 be smaller?

Size changes are standard practice for the industry, as each new generation can bring features that require particular adjustments.

The iPhone 13 is one such example. All four phones are almost identical to the iPhone 12 series. But Apple made a few design changes to the phones while keeping the overall iPhone 12 design in place.

The camera modules on the back are all larger than they were on the iPhone 12. Also, all iPhone 13 models are 0.25mm thicker to accommodate larger batteries.

Moreover, rumors say the iPhone 14 Pro models will be slightly taller than their iPhone 14 counterparts. But, overall, the iPhone 12 design will stay in place.

Getting back to the Pixel 7 size rumors, the mid-February schematic leak came with actual measurements. They suggested the Pixel 7 will be more compact than its predecessor. According to that leak, the Pixel 7 dimensions are 155.6 x 73.1 x 8.7 mm.

If accurate, the Pixel 7 isn’t as tall, wide, or thick as the Pixel 6 (158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm).

The display size rumor

This brings us to Ross Young’s newest Pixel 7 claim. The CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) said on Twitter that the Pixel 7 display size will shrink from 6.4-inch to 6.3-inch. The Pixel 7 Pro will stay at 6.7-inch, according to the same tweet.

Hearing that the Pixel 7 will shrink from 6.4" to 6.3". Pixel 7 Pro will remain 6.7". Panel shipments to start 1 month earlier this year, from May. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 15, 2022

Moreover, the display analyst said that Google will manufacture the Pixel 7 displays a month earlier this year, starting in May.

Young has been accurate with other display predictions in the past. And, again, most Pixel rumors often turn out to be correct. Also, the analyst’s Pixel 7 display size claim fits with the recent schematics leak. Still, you don’t often see next-generation smartphone models debut with smaller displays than their predecessors.

Of course, we can’t verify any of this for the time being. And Google won’t reveal Pixel 7 size details until at some point in October.

That said, this rumored Pixel 7 screen reduction isn’t drastic. At 0.1-inch, it’s going to be barely noticeable. If anything, buyers choosing the smaller Pixel size might appreciate the more compact profile, as long as the all-screen display size is decent.

I’ll also remind you that Apple is a big inspiration for Google when it comes to phone design and features. And the most popular iPhones feature 6.1-inch displays, which are slightly smaller than the screen on the Pixel 6.

More Pixel coverage: For more Pixel news, visit our Pixel 6 guide.