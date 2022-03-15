iPhone 14 Pro models will come in different sizes than regular versions

The iPhone 14 series will bring another major design change to the iPhone after the iPhone 12 redesign. The notch will be replaced by a hole-punch design featuring two cutouts through the screen. But only the iPhone 14 Pro will get the dual hole-punch screen, according to reports. A new rumor now claims the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have different sizes than the non-Pro versions.

Will the iPhone 14 have a different design?

Apple planned a few significant changes for 2022 if recent reports are accurate. We’re still getting four new phones this fall, but there won’t be an iPhone 14 mini size. Instead, Apple is going for two sizes for the Pro and non-Pro models.

We’re looking at iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max for the more affordable devices and iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max for the Pro models. Reports claimed that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro would have the same 6.1-inch display. The Max models will feature 6.7-inch screens.

This made sense, considering that Apple has done the same thing for a few years. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro had the same size. The same goes for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

The comparison above shows the size evolution from iPhone 11 to iPhone 13. As you can see, Apple largely kept in place the height and width of the phone. The depth fluctuated from year to year, which can be easily explained.

The iPhone 12 brought on the iPhone 4-like design: flat edges and rounded corners. Then, Apple slightly increased the thickness of the iPhone 13 models to make room for larger batteries.

Compare the sizes in the image above to the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro dimensions, and you’ll see precisely how similar same-year same-size iPhones were over the years.

iPhone 14 Pro size changes

Things might change for the iPhone 14 series, however. A new report from 9to5Mac claims that Apple will slightly alter the size of the iPhone 14 Pro to make room for the notch replacement.

The blog says the two iPhone 14 models will come in two sizes, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch. Codenamed D27 and D28, the devices will have the same resolution as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have different sizes, however. 9to5Mac claims that devices D73 and D74 will be slightly taller to accommodate the new pill and hole-punch design. It’s unclear how much taller the phones will be than their non-Pro counterparts.

Size details aside, the blog also says it can confirm recent claims that the iPhone 14 models will run on the current A15 Bionic chip. However, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature the brand new A16 SoC. But Apple could use the iPhone 13 Pro chips inside the regular iPhone 14 models. That one has an extra GPU core and 6GB of RAM.

Finally, the report notes that Apple is still working on adding satellite communication features to the future iPhones. Rumors said last year that the iPhone 13 might get satellite functionality, but that never happened. It’s unclear whether the tech will make it to the 2022 handsets, however.

