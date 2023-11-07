Pesky bug is impacting some M3 MacBook Pro and iMac users

Some M3 MacBook Pro and iMac users have been reporting that their new machines are unable to update to macOS Sonoma over the air. The M3-powered machines are apparently running an unreleased version of macOS Ventura 13.5. As a result, when users try to update, they see a message indicating their “Mac is up to date.”

At this point, it remains unclear how widespread the issue is. Notably, some M3 MacBook Pro and iMacs are shipping with macOS Sonoma. Still, many users experiencing the issue have taken to Twitter and online message boards to voice their frustration. Updating via the App Store also appears to be a dead-end, with users being greeted with a message that reads: “The requested version of macOS is not available. Please check if your Mac is compatible with this software,”

Interestingly, macOS Ventura 13.5 was initially released back in July. Since then, Apple has released several software updates. In light of that, MacRumors opines that Apple likely “began stockpiling the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 chip several months ago.”

If you’re keen on updating to macOS Sonoma as quickly as you can, there is a workaround worth exploring. You can make use of Apple’s Install Assistant package and update to macOS Sonoma manually. The download link for that is located here.

On a related note, it’s unfortunate that Apple didn’t bump up the entry-level storage on its new iMac line. As I vented a few days ago, 256GB of storage on entry-level machines is simply not enough in today’s day and age. And while solid-state drives are certainly more expensive, it’s very easy to eat into that storage given how often users today are working with 4K videos and high-res photos.