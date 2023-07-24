macOS Ventura 13.5 now available with fix for iPod shuffle sync

With a small iOS 16.6 update now available to iPhone users, Apple is also releasing macOS Ventura 13.5 with no notable updates, except for an interesting fix for iPod shuffle owners.

On macOS Ventura 13.5 Release Notes, Apple says it has “fixed an issue where iPod shuffle (3rd and 4th generation cannot be synced due to an unknown error.” These iPod models were released in 2009 and 2010, respectively, and it’s great to see Apple fixing an issue that prevented hard-core users from syncing this beloved product, which was only able to shuffle your songs, as it didn’t have a screen.

For the previous release, macOS 13.4 brought several small features and tweaks, such as:

Sports feeds in the sidebar of Apple News give easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow;

My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games;

Resolves an issue where Auto Unlock with Apple Watch does not log you into your Mac;

Fixes a Bluetooth issue where keyboards connect slowly to Mac after restarting;

Addresses a VoiceOver issue with navigating to landmarks on web pages;

Fixes an issue where the Screen Time setting may reset or not sync across all devices.

As Apple focuses on macOS 14 Sonoma, it’s unclear if the company is planning to release another major macOS Ventura update. Unfortunately, macOS 13.5 doesn’t add much to the table, and overall, this was one of the most bugged experiences for macOS software.

If we learn more about macOS Ventura 13.5 features besides security improvements and this fix for iPod shuffle owners, we’ll make sure to update this article.

Apple is also releasing iOS 16.6, iPadOS 16.6, watchOS 9.6, and tvOS 16.6 to all users.