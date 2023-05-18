macOS 13.4 and watchOS 9.5 now available to all users – these are the top features

macOS 13.4 and watchOS 9.5 are finally available to Mac and Apple Watch users as the company approaches the end of macOS 13 Ventura and watchOS 9 cycles and readies for the announcement of macOS 14 and watchOS 10.

Unlike its previous macOS 13.3 and watchOS 9.4 updates, Apple doesn’t have many new features arriving in these operating systems.

macOS 13.4 includes these enhancements and bug fixes:

Sports feeds in the sidebar of Apple News give easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow;

My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games;

Resolves an issue where Auto Unlock with Apple Watch does not log you into your Mac;

Fixes a Bluetooth issue where keyboards connect slowly to Mac after restarting;

Addresses a VoiceOver issue with navigating to landmarks on web pages;

Fixes an issue where the Screen Time setting may reset or not sync across all devices.

In addition, macOS 13.4 and watchOS 9.5 shared a common feature: a simplified beta installation method Apple introduced with iOS 16.4. While this doesn’t affect how users currently enroll in the developer beta program, it will change after iOS 17, macOS 14, and watchOS 10 are introduced, as developers will need to download the new beta profiles.

Previously, if you had access to a beta profile, even without being a developer, you could enroll in the program and receive beta updates. Now, you’ll need to provide a developer ID to register in the upcoming beta systems (that said, it won’t affect how public beta works but will stop non-developers from downloading versions they shouldn’t be testing).

Besides that, watchOS 9.5 also brings the new Pride face announced by Apple. BGR will let you know if we discover more about macOS 13.4 and watchOS 9.5.