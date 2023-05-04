Now is a good time to sell your old iPhone since Apple just increased trade-in values

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Two months after boosting trade-in values for old iPhone Pro and Mac models, Apple has again increased the selling value of old iPhones to the company. The change was spotted by MacRumors, and it shows this might be a good time to sell an old iPhone model as the company could be planning to lower the prices as we advance to a new iPhone cycle four months from now.

These are iPhone Pro models that got an increased trade-in value on Apple’s website:

iPhone 13 Pro Max: $630 (Up from $600)

iPhone 13 Pro: $530 (Up from $500)

iPhone 12 Pro Max: $420 (Up from $400)

iPhone 12 Pro $350 (Up from 330)

iPhone 11 Pro $240 (Up from $230)

On the other hand, a few non-Pro iPhones got a price decrease:

iPhone 13 mini: $330 (Previously $350)

iPhone 12 mini: $220 (Previously $250)

iPhone SE 2: $90 (Previously $100)

The other iPhone models have maintained the same trade-in price as before. Apple has also tweaked the prices for iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch products. The iPad Pro is now worth a maximum of $470 (previously $445), the regular iPad up to $175 (formerly $165), and the iPad mini up to $250 (previously $240).

For Macs, Apple improved the trade-in values of the MacBook Pro and Mac mini, but the MacBook Air and iMac are worth less – probably because the latest products announced are at least a year old.

MacBook Pro: $775 (Up from $730)

Mac mini: $405 (Up from $375)

MacBook Air: $450 (Previously $515)

iMac $510 (Previously $570)

Last but not least, Apple Watch also had a $5 increase in trade-in value for most models. Apple Watch Series 7 now values up to $165, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $110, Apple Watch Series 5 up to $85, and Apple Watch Series 4 $55. The only exception is the Apple Watch SE, which got a $10 increase, worth up to $80.

You can find the list of trade-in values for Apple products and Android smartphones on Apple’s trade-in website.