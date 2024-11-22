New report reaffirms Apple’s plans for an OLED MacBook Pro in 2026

After Apple unveiled the iPad Pro with an OLED display, the company is focusing on its next product with this screen technology. According to a TrendForce report, Cupertino has already begun “encouraging panel makers to scale up investments.”

Aligned with the previous rumors, Apple is said to be planning an OLED MacBook Pro for launch between 2026 and 2027. This laptop will offer an upgrade from the 6th-generation OLED display available on the iPad Pro.

TrendForce’s report says this strategic shift has “spurred other brands to accelerate their market positioning. By 2025, the maker size of AMOLED-equipped notebooks is projected to surpass 6 million units.”

Other reports have already detailed that Apple aims for an OLED MacBook Pro release between 2026 and 2027. With an ultra-thin display and richer colors, Omdia highlighted that Apple wants to bring OLED to more iPads. Currently, here’s when which device could be announced:

iPad mini: Early 2027

Early 2027 iPad Air : Early 2026

: Early 2026 iPad Pro: Mid-2027, it will get an updated OLED panel

Mid-2027, it will get an updated OLED panel MacBook Air: Early 2027

Early 2027 MacBook Pro: Early 2026*

That being said, only the MacBook Pro and a future iPad Pro would get this 8th-generation OLED display technology. The iPad mini, iPad Air, and MacBook Air would only get a simpler OLED screen.

Still, it all depends on how much these displays will cost Apple. With slow iPad Pro sales, Cupertino has become more cautious about raising the prices of cheaper products in favor of better technologies.

If the OLED price remains high by 2026 and 2027, Apple will likely maintain LCD panels in these products for longer. If costs fall, then the company will migrate display technologies.

With that in mind, the iPad Pro might be Apple’s main big display OLED product for the next couple of years. BGR will let you know once we learn more about this future MacBook Pro.