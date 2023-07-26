New mockup shows the bezel-less iPhone of our dreams

A few reports expect Apple to go bezel-less with the iPhone sometime in the near future. Designer Ilya Miskov published on Twitter a simple yet gorgeous mockup of what this iPhone could look like if the Cupertino firm keeps the Dynamic Island cutout.

As you can see in the image, the bezels mix with the stainless steel frame of this iPhone, and the only cutout you can notice is from the camera and TrueDepth sensors. While this could be the perfect design for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, the CAD files and mockups show it will have thinner bezels, but they will still be there.

Apple‘s ultimate plan is to add the front-facing camera under the panel by 2025 and, in 2027, introduce a bezel-less iPhone in all of its glory, as it will have a display with no notch and no bezels. At this time, it’s unclear how long the Cupertino firm will maintain the Dynamic Island cutout, if it will be tweaked to another feature, or if it will become smaller.

Image source: Ilya Miskov

By the time Apple can introduce an iPhone with no bezels, it’ll probably share this technology with other companies, such as Samsung, which is the manufacturer responsible for developing this panel. That said, I still believe Apple will maintain some kind of Dynamic Island for the general look of the phone – as it creates an identity – but, ultimately, for playing games or watching Apple TV+ shows, the company will remove this software cutout for a more immersive experience.

Currently, companies like Samsung offer curved glass technology to give customers a feeling of a bezel-less smartphone. However, a report from The Elec shows that Apple denied applying the same tech as it makes the phone less resistant to accidents.

As Apple wants to maintain a flat display and angular design on the side of the product, these manufacturers will need to improve thin-film encapsulation (TFE) and under-panel camera (UPC) technologies, which, as we know, will take a while.

While we dream of this upcoming bezel-less iPhone, we can prepare ourselves for the iPhone 15 release, as rumors show a clear picture of what Apple will introduce almost a month from now.

