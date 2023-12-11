Apple quickly released the first batch of M3 Macs with the iMac and the MacBook Pro powered by the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips. With new MacBook Air models coming in the first months of 2024, this hurry won’t follow the Mac Studio and Mac Pro updates, as these computers are expected to land in late 2024, if not in 2025.

This information comes from Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter. According to the journalist, these Macs “won’t get upgraded until the end of 2024 at the earliest, if not 2025.” Although he doesn’t mention why, it’s interesting that the most powerful processor of the line, the upcoming M3 Ultra, will debut at least a year after Apple first released all the other chips of the family.

If Apple follows the trend, the M3 Ultra chip, which will power the high-end versions of the Mac Studio and Mac Pro, will work as two glued M3 Max processors. That said, we could have a chip with up to 32-core CPU, 80-core GPU, 32-core Neural Engine, and 256GB of RAM.

It’s important to note that Apple is trying to improve the amount of RAM it can offer with its high-end chips, as the previous Intel Mac Pro could hold terabytes of RAM. In contrast, the first Apple Silicon Mac Pro only holds up to 192GB of unified memory.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

That said, Apple has already done a remarkable job by offering up to 192GB of RAM for the M3 Max processor, the maximum amount of unified memory an M2 chip could hold. Besides that, it’s unclear whether the M3 Mac Studio or Mac Pro could be redesigned.

Since the Mac Studio is a recent product, it’s unlikely that Apple will change its look. Possibly, the company could upgrade other internal parts or add a new Magic accessories line, as the Magic Keyboard, Trackpad, and Mouse are expected to switch to USB-C in 2024.

For the Mac Pro, a redesign is long overdue, and several reports claimed Apple decided to keep this computer unchanged after a few drawbacks with the new look.

BGR will keep following the latest rumors on the M3 Mac lineup, including the upcoming Mac Studio and Mac Pro devices.