New iPad Pro models expected to launch today, here’s what you need to know

New iPad Pro models should see the light of day today. After a year and a half since Apple introduced the current generation, rumors about new models being available surfaced on the web throughout this year. Now, it seems today we’ll see what’s next for Apple’s most powerful tablets.

On this weekend’s Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said the new iPad Pro models launch would come “in a matter of days.” Then, yesterday, he said that these new iPads would launch today.

As usual, Apple will likely announce two new iPad Pro models. One with an LCD 11-inch display and a bigger version, with a 12.9-inch screen and miniLED technology. Both iPads will continue featuring ProMotion, which brings support to a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, these models will likely get a spec bump with the M2 chip, currently available with the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the redesigned MacBook Air.

Early this year, 9to5Mac sources said these new iPad Pro models would feature a glass back with MagSafe charging capabilities. While it’s unclear whether Apple will unveil this tweaked design, Mark Gurman believes the Cupertino company could unveil new and improved accessories.

For this current generation, users complain about the Magic Keyboard draining iPad’s battery too fast. Not only that, but the iPad Pro with the Magic Keyboard is way bulkier than a MacBook.

Apart from that, the new iPad Pro models should feature 5G capability, up to 2TB of storage, and two color options: space grey and silver.

Different than what was expected, Apple will not hold an October event, but will likely announce new products through press releases. Alongside new iPad Pro models, Apple could also unveil the iPad 10 today as well.

New MacBook Pro models with the M2 Pro and M2 Max are expected later this year.