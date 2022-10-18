New Apple TV 4K announced with A15 Bionic chip and HDR10+ support

Today, Apple announces a new Apple TV 4K with the A15 Bionic chip to deliver faster performance and more fluid gameplay with HDR10+ support, and a $129 price point. Here’s what you need to know about the set-top box

Alongside the A15 Bionic chip, which brings a CPU performance up to 50 percent faster than the previous generation and GPU performance up to 30 percent faster, the new Apple TV 4K features HDR10+ support as well as Dolby Vision.

The new Apple TV 4K is available in two configurations: Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi), which offers 64GB of storage; and Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet), which offers support for Gigabit Ethernet for fast networking and streaming, Thread mesh networking protocol to connect even more smart home accessories, and twice the storage for apps and games (128GB).

“Apple TV 4K is the ultimate way for Apple users to enjoy their favorite entertainment on the biggest screen in the home, and now it is more powerful than ever,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “The new Apple TV 4K is unlike anything else out there, given its seamless connection to other Apple devices, ease of use, and access to amazing Apple content. It offers something for everyone in the family to love.”

With HDR10+ support, in addition to Dolby Vision, the new Apple TV 4K brings rich visual quality across more TVs, producing the eye-popping details and vibrant colors intended by content creators. Users can also enjoy a home theater experience with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 7.1, or Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound for immersive audio.

Customers can order the new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote today at a new starting price of $129, with availability beginning Friday, November 4.