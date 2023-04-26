Microsoft Phone Link brings iMessage to Windows 11: Here’s how it works

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

After previewing for a few months, Microsoft is now rolling out iMessage support to Windows 11 devices thanks to its Phone Link app. The company says the application is beginning to roll out in 39 languages across 85 markets.

“We know that being able to effortlessly connect to friends and family during important times is critical, so we’ve taken a conservative approach to launching this update,” says the press release.

By downloading the Phone Link app on the Microsoft Store and the App Store, it’s possible to sync a Windows 11 PC with the iPhone, so you can use iMessage and receive phone calls.

Microsoft says Phone Link for iOS will offer basic iOS support for calls, messages, and contact access. If your phone is tucked away during a presentation or focus time, you’ll receive notifications on your Windows PC and can choose which action to take.

All messages will appear as gray bubbles, so iPhone users can’t be sure if the message was sent through iMessage or SMS. Phone Link also doesn’t support group chats, photos, videos, and conversation history beyond the current session. In addition, the iPhone must be connected with Bluetooth on the Windows 11 PC.

How to send an iMessage using a Windows 11 PC

Here are the steps to use iMessage on a Windows 11 PC:

Download the Phone Link app on the Microsoft Store and in the App Store;

Ensure that both your PC and iPhone have Bluetooth enabled and are discoverable to each other;

During the setup of Phone Link on your PC, you’ll be presented with a QR code to pair with your iPhone;

Scan this QR Code with your iPhone default camera, and that’s it.

Remember that you need to keep your iPhone near your Windows 11 PC to use iMessage. As Apple doesn’t offer official support, at least this workaround can help those who use a PC at work and can’t always access their iPhones to reply to messages.