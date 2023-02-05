Here’s how to use iMessage on Windows 11 if you have an iPhone

iMessage is Apple’s exclusive service for sending text messages between Apple devices. iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch users can take advantage of the built-in app to send blue-bubble texts to their friends and family members.

While Google and some governments tried to make Apple switch to a common standard, as some would say the blue bubble discriminates against Android users, the Cupertino firm still only offers the service on its own products.

That said, there’s a trick Windows 11 users can use to receive iMessages on their Windows PCs if they have an iPhone.

First of all, users need to download Intel Unison, which brings a “multi-device experience to enjoy the freedom to work across operating systems.” While it was first available to a few Intel-powered laptops, now every computer running Windows 11 can take advantage of it.

After downloading the app, it’s important to download its companion app for iOS. After following the steps through the Windows app, you can pair it with your iPhone.

Once you’ve done that, it will let you send and receive text messages from your Windows computer, including iMessages. The Intel Unison app even lets you view your phone’s camera roll, send files to your phone, make calls through your PC, and see your iPhone’s notifications.

That said, it’s important to note that the app doesn’t sync all your messages but only shows the ones you received while it is open. It’s great for ongoing conversations, but it won’t let you see a conversation you started without the app open on Windows 11.

If you don’t have a Mac but want to use iMessage on your Windows 11 computer, you need to sync your iPhone with the Intel Union app and start taking advantage of it.