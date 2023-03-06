Microsoft Outlook for Mac is now free for all users

Microsoft announced today that Outlook is now free for all Mac owners. Previously, users would need a Microsoft 365 subscription to use the email client app.

Whether at home, work or school, Mac users everywhere can easily add Outlook.com, Gmail, iCloud, Yahoo! or IMAP accounts in Outlook and experience the best mail and calendar app on macOS. The Outlook for Mac app complements Outlook for iOS – giving people a consistent, reliable, and powerful experience that brings the best-in-class experience of Outlook into the Apple ecosystem that so many love.

With Microsoft Outlook for Mac, you can manage multiple accounts in a single app, such as from Google, iCloud, Microsoft, Yahoo, IMAP, and more. According to a blog post, when you log into Outlook with a personal email account, “you get enterprise-grade security, with secure sign-on to authenticate and protect your identity.”

The app offers a clean interface, and you can stay on top of your email and calendar while using other apps by viewing your agenda with a widget or a reminder in the Notification Center. With Apple’s Handoff feature, you can pick up tasks where you left off between iOS and Mac devices.

In a future update, Microsoft Outlook will bring Profiles, which will connect your email accounts to Apple’s Focus experience. With that, you won’t get unwanted notifications at the wrong time, so you can stay focused on that important work email without distractions from your personal one.

For people with multiple accounts, the all-accounts view lets you manage all your inboxes at once without having to switch back and forth. According to Microsoft, this is a great way to see all new messages that come in so you can choose how to respond.

The Microsoft Outlook app is available at the App Store for free.