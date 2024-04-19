Can’t afford a $3,499 Apple Vision Pro? Meta Quest 2 is an even better alternative now

Apple’s exciting new Vision Pro headset is now available in several regions, and most people agree that it looks amazing. Unfortunately, most people also agree that the $3,499 price tag is way too insane to even consider. Then there’s the Meta Quest 3, which isn’t nearly as impressive as Apple’s spatial computer. It’s also still pretty pricey at $499. If you want a VR headset that’s actually affordable, you should definitely check out the Meta Quest 2 instead — especially now that Meta has permanently lowered the price.

As you may or may not know, Meta recently cut the price of the Quest 2 so that the 128GB model is just $199. That’s an incredible value, and it’s available from plenty of retailers. You can currently pick up the 128GB Meta Quest 2 for an all-time low of $199 at Amazon or Walmart. Or, you can upgrade to the 256GB model for around $275 if you can find one in stock. The larger 256GB storage option has been discontinued now that the Quest 3 is available.

Meta’s Quest 2 is nowhere near as advanced as Apple’s Vision Pro headset. That should go without saying, of course. Comparing a $3,499 mixed reality headset to a $249 VR headset is like comparing a Rolls Royce to a Honda Civic. Yes, they both have four wheels and two pedals, but the similarities end there.

Apple showed off so many cool Vision Pro features during WWDC, and we’ve seen so much more since the headset was released. I haven’t tried one yet myself, but you can read BGR’s Vision Pro review to learn all about it. The mixed reality features look fantastic, and the theater mode with different environments could be so cool. The idea of watching a movie on a 100-inch screen in the middle of a realistic-looking forest is awesome.

At the same time, however, I’m not sure how realistic some of Apple’s use cases are for me, personally. Do I really want to sit through a 2+ hour movie with that thing strapped to my face? Do I want to watch that movie alone, since obviously no one else can see what’s happening inside my headset? And working on three virtual screens looks cool, but the idea of spending a 10+ hour workday with a headset on seems outlandish.

I think the Meta Quest 2 is more my speed, and you can currently get one at the newly reduced price from Amazon or Walmart.

I have a ton of fun when I use the Meta Quest 2. It might not show people a digital rendering of my eyes when they walk by, but it does have a ton of fun games and other experiences. There’s also the little difference that it only costs $199 instead of $3,499.

No, the Meta Quest 2 isn’t a futuristic MR headset like the Vision Pro. It doesn’t have any of the same advanced tech, and it doesn’t have most of the nifty features that Apple showed off during its WWDC keynote.

But Meta’s Quest 2 is great for light VR gaming and other fun VR experiences. At $199 in brand-new condition, it’s a fantastic value.

Of note, there’s still an opportunity to save if you can’t find it in stock in new condition. Amazon has “Renewed Premium” Meta Quest 2 headsets available with decent discounts, so you can still save some money. These Quest 2 models are guaranteed to look and perform like new, or you have 90 days to get your money back, no questions asked.

You can see the current Renewed Premium deals down below.