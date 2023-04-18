Marvel Move is a new fitness app that turns your workout into an MCU movie

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Motivating yourself to work out can be difficult, so why not enlist the Avengers to do it for you? That’s exactly what the new Marvel Move fitness program will offer. Marvel teamed up with Six to Start, the co-creators of the popular fitness app Zombies, Run!, to launch “a new interactive fitness adventure for smartphones” that will be available in the ZRX app.

Marvel Move brings superheroes to fitness

This summer, developer Six to Start is launching its fitness adventure app: ZRX. There will be several interactive fitness adventures available from the app, including Zombies, Run!, Marvel Move, and Venture, with more brands yet to be announced.

Marvel Move will launch with the following five storylines on the ZRX app:

“Thor & Loki: Asgard 5K Training” written by Alex Acks

“X-Men: Age of ORCHIS” written by Tini Howard

“The Hulk: Hulkville” written by Matt Wieteska

“Daredevil: Terminal Degree” written by Bilal Dardai

“Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch: In Dreams” written by Kim Richards

You’ll listen to stories as you exercise, and all the while, the app will be tracking your workout. You can check your statistics within the app to see your personal bests, how many workouts you’ve completed, and how many villains you’ve escaped from.

Adrian Hon, CEO and co-founder of Six to Start, shared the following statement:

There’s nothing more motivating than combining exercise and storytelling. Ten years of making the world’s best-selling smartphone fitness game, Zombies, Run!, have taught us that epic adventures with characters you love can make you go that extra mile. Our collaboration with Marvel will deliver that same powerful motivation to millions more. Interactive storytelling is the 21st century’s dominant form of entertainment. We’re incredibly excited to help fans of the Marvel Universe achieve their fitness goals with their favorite characters – and turn them into heroes themselves.

If you’d like to work out alongside Thor, then you can become a member of the Marvel Move Founders Club for $99. The Founders Club includes two years of Marvel Move membership, invitations to Q&A livestreams, and a one-month free trial to Marvel Unlimited.

If you don’t want to commit to two years of Marvel Move, yearly subscriptions will cost $74.99 per year. Marvel and Six to Start didn’t share a release date.