macOS 15.3 RC now available with Genmoji and more

After over a month of beta testing, Apple is finally seeding macOS 15.3 RC. This Release Candidate version is the most packed among the other software updates expected to be available in the next week. For iPhone users, after packed iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.2 updates, the upcoming iOS 18.3 version is pretty light on features.

Fortunately, Mac users have a bit more features with macOS 15.3 RC. Most importantly, this update brings the long-awaited Genmoji support. This Apple Intelligence feature was introduced with iOS 18.2 and it’s now making its way to the Mac.

With Genmoji, you can create custom emojis by combining two or more figures. Users can type a prompt like “monkey with pink hat” to make an entirely new emoji that can be used on iMessage and elsewhere. BGR has a tutorial helping you use Genmoji.

Besides that, Apple has tweaked the Notification Summary with macOS 15.3 RC. Not only did the summarized messages appear in italics, but Apple stopped summarizing news headlines.

While it’s unclear what else the company is adding with macOS 15.3 RC, we already heard reports about Cupertino planning a packed macOS 15.4 update. Besides a new Mail experience, similar to the iOS 18 version, Apple says Apple Intelligence will expand to more regions and languages. This update is expected to land in April.

With macOS 15.2, Apple added the following Apple Intelligence features:

Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation or Illustration. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app;

Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation or Illustration. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app; ChatGPT integration: When you feel Apple Intelligence isn’t enough, you can allow ChatGPT to access Writing Tools and other features for a better response;

When you feel Apple Intelligence isn’t enough, you can allow ChatGPT to access Writing Tools and other features for a better response; Create Images expansion: Another Apple Intelligence feature available with macOS 15.2 beta 4 is the ability to create an image when you highlight text in the Notes app.

Alongside macOS 15.3 RC, Apple is also seeding the Release Candidate versions of iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, watchOS 11.3, tvOS 18.3, and visionOS 2.3. We’ll let you know if we learn anything from these releases.