M4 MacBook Air reportedly launching tomorrow

After Apple’s CEO Tim Cook teased that at least one new product would be released this week by saying “There’s something in the AIR,” Apple revealed the new iPad Air with the M3 chip and a sort-of improved base-model iPad. Still, these won’t be the last releases of the week, as Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman expects Apple to announce the new M4 MacBook Air tomorrow. Interestingly, before these announcements, X user Aaron Perris joked that the company could even be readying the iPhone 17 Air, AirTag 2, AirPower, AirPods, AirPort, or even the AirPrint. So many Air products, Apple!

While some are expected to get a refresh in 2025, the last main “Air” product expected to get a refresh is the M4 MacBook Air. After all, Gurman continues to tease the release of this laptop for this week. With this computer low in stock, Apple will likely announce it tomorrow.

M4 MacBook Air’s latest rumors

Image source: Apple inc.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple was “preparing to make a Mac-related announcement as early as this [coming] week.” In addition to his sources, the journalist also said the MacBook Air inventory has dwindled over the past few days, a trend Apple follows every time it announces a new product.

Despite the new chip, which is a great improvement over the M3 processor, the new M4 MacBook Air could have the new 12MP Ultrawide camera, which has been available on the latest MacBook Pro and iMac models. While we don’t expect other tweaks, maybe Apple can add a nano-textured option for this device.

Wrap up

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait that long to discover if Apple is going to release a new MacBook Air tomorrow. BGR will let you know as soon as the company unveils it.