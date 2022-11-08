LG joins Samsung and now supplies OLED panels for iPhone 14 Pro models

For the first time, LG is supplying LTPO OLED panels for Apple as mass production of mobile products. The South Korean company joins Samsung as the only two manufacturers to provide OLED displays for the new iPhone 14 Pro models, which will help Apple boost production of its flagship phones.

This information comes from ET News. While LG was trying to be part of the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin film transistor (TFT) type OLED panels for the iPhone 14 Pro models, the company took longer to receive final approval to start supplying this technology.

With the final approval arriving at the end of last month, LG entered a market exclusive to Samsung Display. According to the publication, Samsung’s technology has been stable for over two years since mass-producing LTOP OLED for mobile use, which helped Samsung achieve the highest profit in Q3 by supplying OLED exclusively to the iPhone 14 Pro Max model.

“This is the first time that LG Display has supplied LTPO OLED to Apple for mass prodcution of mobile products. LTPO OLED was first applied to the iPhone 13 release last year. LTPO OLED is a technology that can significantly reduce power consumption of mobile devices. The technical difficutly is high, in particular, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max as the top model equipped with an LTPO OLED with a punch-hole display has the highest technology entry barrier.”

With these changes, Samsung shipments are expected to decrease as China’s BOE supplies OLED panels for the iPhone 14 regular models. However, the company will only provide panels for all four types of iPhone 14. LG Display will supply the standard model and the Pro Max version, while BOE will provide the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models.

With more manufacturers supplying OLED displays, Apple will have to wait to see how the situation in China will unfold, as the largest iPhone factory is currently in a seven-day lockdown due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

More Apple coverage: Apple lowers iPhone 14 production by 3 million units due to slow sales