Samsung to supply 70% of all iPhone 14 OLED panels this year

Even with LG now able to supply OLED panels to the iPhone 14 models, Samsung Display will have the largest slice of panels shipped to Apple this year, as it’s expected to deliver 80 million units out of 120 million displays.

The information comes from The Elec. According to the publication, while Samsung will ship 80 million units, LG will account for 20 million panels and BOE 6 million.

Not only has Samsung been Apple’s most prominent OLED panels partner, but it’s the only manufacturer to produce all models. LG is supplying the regular 6.1-inch model and the iPhone 14 Pro Max displays, although one source has said that the company “faced problems in production for the OLED panels aimed at Pro Max,” which made Samsung gain more orders. BOE, on its way, only supplies LTPS displays for the 6.1-inch regular iPhone 14.

What also gives Samsung some advantage is that out of the mid-80 million units it will produce, Samsung expects over 60 million of them to come from the iPhone 14 Pro models as they’re selling better than the regular models.

While these three manufacturer battle for OLED panels orders, it’s important to note that Apple is struggling with iPhone 14 production. Early this month, its largest factory in China was hit by a COVID-19 lockdown, and it’s now facing a violent protest due to unrest among workers.

Previously, Reuters reported Foxconn’s plans to resume the iPhone 14 total production by the second half of November, which one of the publication’s sources said Foxconn wouldn’t be able to meet demand.

Early this month, Apple provided an unusual statement regarding the situation with its supply chain by saying people are willing to buy the iPhone 14 Pro models, but the company can’t keep up with production.