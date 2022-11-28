Leaker teases 2023 MacBook Pro performance will be worth the wait

Until about a month ago, we thought that Apple’s last big hardware refresh of the year would drop in November: the big 2022 MacBook Pro upgrade. The redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro would get the high-end M2 Pro and M2 Max chip versions. But Apple decided to postpone the release to the first quarter of next year. Just like that, the 2022 MacBook Pro refresh became the 2023 upgrade.

While it’s still unclear what caused the delay, a leaker suggests that Apple might have been working on improving the new MacBook Pro’s performance.

According to LeaksApplePro, the performance will be “worth the wait.” He teased the 2023 MacBook Pro models will offer “better speeds, better battery life,” and “less heat.” That’s something anyone could speculate about a highly-anticipated Apple product featuring the best System-on-Chip (SoC) models the company can offer.

Hearing the new 14/16-inch MBP’s performance will be “worth the wait”.



Better speeds, better battery life, less heat… sounds like a pretty nice product update for me. No design or I/O changes though. — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) November 27, 2022

But the M2 MacBook Air upgrade earlier this year did show the laptop might overheat in certain situations. The M2 Pro and M2 Max will be advanced variants of the M2, capable of a lot more power when it comes to CPU and GPU performance.

At the same time, the 2023 MacBook Pro models will feature internal fans to help dissipate heat during intensive operations. The MacBook Air’s slim design doesn’t have room for a cooler.

Speaking of design, the leaker said the 2023 MacBook Pro models would not bring design or port changes compared to the 2021 models. That’s another claim that makes sense, considering Apple’s way of doing things.

The company introduced the current MacBook Pro design in 2021. We got a new size (14-inch), the mini-LED display with a notch, the redesigned chassis, MagSafe charging, and all the ports. Add to that the SoC upgrade and the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are serious upgrades. The 2023 models should enhance performance further.

Apple MacBook Pro M1 Pro version. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Aside from the big M2 chip upgrade, the 2023 MacBook Pro models might offer even faster RAM than their predecessors, according to recent rumors.

Separately, the claim that the 2023 MacBook Pro’s performance will be worth the wait is also exciting for the upcoming AR/VR headset. The wearable device will reportedly feature an M2 chip variant of its own.

