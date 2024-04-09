Latest iPhone 16 Pro rumors: New colors, 2TB of storage, battery improvements, and more

With the iPhone 16 Pro still six months away, we already heard several rumors about the highest-end iPhone models. Now, news aggregator yeux1122 has compiled some recent rumors leakers are sharing over Weibo. Here they are.

New colors: According to the latest iPhone 16 Pro rumors, these models will have two new colors. The aggregator shares Desert Yellow/Titanium Gold and Cement Gray/Titanium Gray as the brand-new colors. In the past, we heard Apple was preparing new Rose and Space Black versions, which, depending on Apple’s coloring process, might make sense for these branding names. Nonetheless, the rumor still corroborates with previous reports.

Larger battery life: The iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to have a better battery life, as Apple is ditching the L-shaped batteries. While the iPhone 16 Plus is the only model expecting a smaller battery life, Cupertino might be working to offer up to 30 hours of regular usage, which is something users can’t get currently.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

iPhone 16 Pro Max could have improved sensor: According to the latest rumor, the iPhone 16 Pro Max could be equipped with a 48MP Sony IMX903 custom main lens using 1MG+7P molded glass with a plastic module to enhance optical performance. This would bring several improvements over the iPhone 15 Pro sensors, which used the same one from the iPhone 14 Pro series.

Bigger storage: Yet again, it’s been rumored that the iPhone 16 Pro might add a 2TB version. The reason could be the “demand for high-capacity video recording in Apple’s ProRes format.”

Larger display: Finally, this is one of the most well-known iPhone 16 Pro rumors. For months now, we know Apple plans to add 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays for its top-tier iPhones instead of 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens. The main leaker behind this is display analyst Ross Young, who has an excellent track record.

Wrap up

