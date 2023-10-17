Kuo: 24-inch iMac refresh coming in 2024, high-end 32-inch miniLED model in 2025

After predicting Apple would be readying an iMac Pro in 2023 alongside a Mac Pro and Mac mini updates (which did happen), analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple is working on a refresh of the 24-inch iMac for 2024 and, more interestingly, a high-end 32-inch iMac with miniLED display for 2025.

Kuo doesn’t specify possible features, but it’s important to note that a refresh of the 24-inch iMac is expected for a while now. One of the main voices regarding this refresh is Bloomberg‘s journalist Mark Gurman.

Previously, he said that Apple would skip the M2 generation for this Mac as it would be readying a version with the M3 chip. Although Gurman expected Apple to unveil this new processor as soon as this October, he now believes Apple has pushed the announcement to early 2024.

It’s unclear what other features this iMac could have at the moment despite the new processor and possibly new colors.

More interestingly, it’s the new 32-inch miniLED iMac, which Kuo believes could be released in 2025. Previously, Apple has differentiated its iMacs by size and processor, with two versions of the iMac and a single Pro model. It’s unclear if this new desktop could be named Pro, although Apple could plan a computer with the Max or Ultra processors, so users can choose between an all-in-one or buying the Mac Studio/Mac Pro plus the Studio Display/Pro Display XDR.

Recently, a sketchy report said Apple was readying a 24-inch iMac with M2 and M2 Pro chips, although it’s very unlikely that Apple will make such an announcement.

If Kuo or another leaker elaborates on these future iMacs, BGR will make sure to give you all the details. That said, a 32-inch Mac is something many users have been asking for, as currently, the only way to get a machine of this size is with the 2019 Pro Display XDR and a Mac.