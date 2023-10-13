iMac with M2 and M2 Pro chips to launch soon, sketchy report says

Apple is expected to announce a new 24-inch iMac between now and early next year. While rumors so far point out an M3 variation of this all-in-one, the Japanese Apple blog Macotakara says Cupertino is readying a computer with the M2 and M2 Pro chips instead.

Although the blog doesn’t mention any sources, the publication shares that this new iMac, like the Mac mini (2023), “will have Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), and Bluetooth 5.3 specifications and will come in two configurations: an Apple M2 chip and an Apple M2 Pro chip.”

The reason to believe Apple could be planning a 24-inch iMac refresh now is due to some high-end configurations of this Mac having a 3-4 week delay – even though the base-model configuration is still in stock.

Interestingly, this report goes against what Bloomberg‘s journalist Mark Gurman published for over a year now that Apple would skip the M2 iMac and focus on an M3 variant instead. The reason is due to the lack of changes, as the M2 chip isn’t much more powerful than the M1, while the M3 is expected to use TSMC’s new 3nm technology process.

That said, BGR recently reported that the high-end MacBook Pro models are sold out in the United States, as Apple asks for 2-3 weeks to deliver the computer. This leads us to believe that Cupertino could be planning a minor upgrade for these Macs, as a DigiTimes report recently said Apple would launch an update to these MacBooks with a better miniLED display – as we don’t expect the company to announce M3 Pro and M3 Max chips so soon.

While it’s unclear if Apple is going to release an updated version of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models or a new iMac, the company may be readying an announcement rather sooner than later, as new iPads are also expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

BGR will keep reporting on Apple’s upcoming products. We’ll let you know once the company releases them.