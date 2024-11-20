I’ve tried dozens of CarPlay apps, and these are the best ones

CarPlay is full of great features. BGR recently highlighted some of Apple’s new CarPlay functions available with iOS 18 and even some hidden ones that everyone should know about. That said, the infotainment display on your car can be so much more useful as long as you know about the best CarPlay apps to use in your car or SUV.

TuneIn: If you love radio stations for music and sports, this CarPlay app gives you even more options. It offers stations from other countries, and you can favorite and switch between them. You can find it here.

Apple Music and Apple Music Classical: Apple Music has always been available for CarPlay, but Apple Music Classical has just been made available. This classical streaming service allows users to search by composer, work, conductor, and more to quickly find any recording. You can find Apple Music Classical here.

AAA Mobile app: Members can find the nearest gas station and pricing or locate electric vehicle charging stations along their route. Plus, users can access their membership number and tier directly through CarPlay. In addition, AAA offers roadside service through Apple’s Roadside Assistance via Satellite. You can find it here.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Overcast: If you love podcasts, this might be the best option. It can improve the episode’s sound and speed up the show without distorting the audio or sounding unnatural, and everything else you’d expect from a podcast app. You can find it here.

Audible: One of the best apps for listening to books on CarPlay. You can stream or download them, so whether you’re offline or switching devices, you can always enjoy your favorite books while commuting. You can find it here.

SpotHero: It helps you get everywhere more easily by making it fast and convenient to find and reserve parking in major cities. Plus, when you book your parking spot in advance, you can save up to 50%. SpotHero gives you access to thousands of garages, lots, and valets nationwide. You can find it here.

Apple Maps, Google Maps, and Waze: It’s impossible to choose one, and everyone has their own preferences. I feel Apple Maps is perfect for everyone driving in the US, and it’s one of the best CarPlay apps. However, Waze has a dynamic community that always reports everything that’s happening on the road. You can find Google Maps here and Waze here.

MyRadar Weather Radar: This weather app displays animated weather radar around your current location and quickly shows what weather is coming your way. This is specifically useful when going on long road trips. You can find it here.

Wrap up

These are some of the best CarPlay apps available right now. Do you have a favorite app that didn’t make the list? Email me at jose@bgr.com and tell me all about them.