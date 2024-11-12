CarPlay just got one of my favorite Apple apps

CarPlay just got even more useful, as one of my favorite Apple apps has been added. Starting today, CarPlay users can take advantage of Apple Music Classical, Apple’s music streaming service for classical songs.

According to the app’s release notes, this update adds “support for CarPlay and Siri, plus stability and performance enhancements.” This is the first major expansion since Apple added support for Android on May 30.

Apple Music Classical is a service based on Primephonic, a classical music streaming service the company bought in 2021. After two years of development, the company released its own version of the app, which has a similar look to Apple Music but with new tweaks and a focus on this specific genre of music.

With it, you can access the world’s largest classical music catalog. Search by composer, work, conductor, and more to quickly find any recording. Explore composers, periods, instruments, and more through curated playlists and composer biographies. Get detailed information about what you are listening to.

The service has the largest classical library with over 100 million songs and the world’s largest catalog of classical music — more than 5 million tracks and 1.2 million recordings. It features:

20K+ composers;

115K+ unique classical workers listed;

350+ movements available.

It is available in Lossless and Hi-Res Lossless up to 24 bits. Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos is also supported. That said, CarPlay users can also take advantage of songs in Spatial Audio, thanks to the iOS 18 update. The latest version brought these three new features:

Spatial Audio: Drivers can now listen to Spatial Audio songs and albums available in Apple Music and third-party apps while connected to CarPlay. Vehicles with multichannel audio capabilities can enable an immersive sound experience. Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos can also be implemented in compatible vehicles.

Drivers can now listen to Spatial Audio songs and albums available in Apple Music and third-party apps while connected to CarPlay. Vehicles with multichannel audio capabilities can enable an immersive sound experience. Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos can also be implemented in compatible vehicles. Announced Notifications support: Announce Notifications can read aloud your notification summaries when using AirPods or CarPlay.

Announce Notifications can read aloud your notification summaries when using AirPods or CarPlay. Accessibility: Color Filters, Bold Text, Voice Control, and Sound Recognition accessibility settings are now available in CarPlay in IOS 18, providing a consistent experience between the iPhone and the vehicle.

Apple Music Classical is available as part of an active Apple Music subscription, whether it’s a standalone subscription or part of Apple One.