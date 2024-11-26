It’s easier than ever to use SearchGPT on your iPhone

It’s impressive that in only a few months, OpenAI’s ChatGPT became a fundamental part of Apple’s iPhone devices. Whether you have a phone with Apple Intelligence or not, you can take advantage of ChatGPT through its app or by integrating it with Apple’s AI platform.

With the latter, ChatGPT can currently improve Writing Tools technology. Apple explains:

With ChatGPT from OpenAI integrated into Siri and Writing Tools, you get even more expertise when it might be helpful for you — no need to jump between tools. Siri can tap into ChatGPT for certain requests, including questions about photos or documents. And with Compose in Writing Tools, you can create and illustrate original content from scratch. You control when ChatGPT is used and will be asked before any of your information is shared. Anyone can access ChatGPT for free, without creating an account. ChatGPT subscribers can connect accounts to access paid features within these experiences.

However, if you prefer using OpenAI’s ChatGPT app, the latest update brought an important upgrade. Now, you can set a Shortcut with SearchGPT. For those unaware, OpenAI’s SearchGPT is designed to give you an answer, as it will “quickly and directly respond to your questions with up-to-date information from the web while giving you clear links to relevant sources.” Users will be able to ask follow-up questions as the GPT understands the context of each query.

By using Apple’s Shortcuts app, you could give Siri a command to open SearchGPT or even add it to the Action Button of your iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16 models.

So far, SearchGPT is available for OpenAI subscribers with ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Teams services. Still, the company plans to roll out support to free users in the coming months. To access this feature, don’t forget to update your ChatGPT app to the latest version from the App Store.