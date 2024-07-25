OpenAI challenges Google with AI search engine SearchGPT

OpenAI announced it’s now testing a new SearchGPT. This temporary prototype uses AI search features to give you “fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources.”

The new SearchGPT feature is currently available for 10,000 users. If you’re not part of the program, you can join a waitlist for its possible expansion. OpenAI explains that it plans to combine the strength of its AI models with information from the web.

While SearchGPT is a temporary prototype, the company plans to integrate “the best of these features directly into ChatGPT in the future. This announcement comes at a time when several users have complained about Google’s ability to mix its traditional search system with AI.

From false information to completely nonsense answers, Google seems to be struggling with this new search era with embedded artificial intelligence. On the other hand, OpenAI is trying to solve this puzzle by enhancing the conversational capabilities of its models with real-time information from the web to help users find what they’re looking for.

According to the company, SearchGPT is designed to give you an answer, as it will “quickly and directly respond to your questions with up-to-date information from the web while giving you clear links to relevant sources.” Users will be able to ask follow-up questions as the GPT understands the context of each query.

OpenAI has also addressed possible concerns from media, as Google’s approach feels that users shouldn’t click on websites anymore. The company says it’s committed to a “thriving ecosystem of publishers and creators. We hope to help users discover publisher sites and experiences while bringing more choice to search,” as it’s enhancing this experience with AI by offering high-quality content in a conversational interface with “multiple opportunities for users to engage.”

That said, SearchGPT will prominently quote, and link sources and responses will have clear, in-line, named attribution and links so users know where information is coming from.