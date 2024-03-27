Is Apple’s WWDC 2024 invite hiding any Easter eggs? Here’s what we know

Apple finally announced WWDC 2024 dates. The developer conference will begin on Jun 10, and the company confirmed that the keynote will be all about Artificial intelligence. Still, is the WWDC 2024 invite hiding any secrets? Apple loves to include Easter eggs in its invites, but sometimes people just spend so much time looking for them that they see things that aren’t there.

Here’s what Apple might be hinting at with the WWDC 2024 invite.

Siri changes and AI features

Image source: Apple

Apple’s WWDC 2024 invite is pretty basic. While previous invites had Memoji and several developers’ tools, Apple’s Easter eggs must be hidden this time, as it’s a black background with the WWDC24 logo. Does it mean Night Mode is coming to iOS? Just kidding.

From the invite, there’s only one possible Easter egg: The colors Apple uses are the same as the company features with Siri. When you call the personal assistant, these are the colors that appear.

Image source: Apple Inc.

A WWDC focused on Siri makes sense. Previous reports say the Siri team plans to incorporate large language models to make complex shortcut integrations much more accessible. In addition, Apple is testing its own LLM called Ajax GPT. Although it seems Cupertino won’t unveil a chatbot this year, it might be planning to improve how Siri communicates and understands queries. Reports say Ajax GPT is better than ChatGPT 3.5.

Mark your calendars for #WWDC24, June 10-14. It’s going to be Absolutely Incredible! pic.twitter.com/YIln5972ZD — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) March 26, 2024

Besides this Easter egg hint for WWDC 2024, Apple’s top executive Greg Joswiak wrote on X: Mark your calendars for #WWDC24, June 10-14. It’s going to be Absolutely Incredible!” As you can see, Joswiak offered one of the most obvious teases that WWDC 2024 will be all about AI with “Absolutely Incredible.”

If that’s not enough, BGR has discussed several reports regarding AI and how Apple is expected to add these features with iOS 18, macOS 15, and more.

Wrap up

These are the Easter eggs found on the WWDC 2024 invite. Do you think Apple might be hiding something else? If so, send me a message at jose@bgr.com.