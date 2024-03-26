Apple pretty much confirmed that WWDC 2024 is all about AI

With WWDC 2024 dates confirmed, we expect this to be the center stage of several AI feature announcements. While Apple’s CEO Tim Cook has already teased that artificial intelligence will be a big part of Apple’s announcements this year, another top executive has given us the biggest hint yet.

On X, Greg Joswiak wrote, “Mark your calendars for #WWDC24, June 10-14. It’s going to be Absolutely Incredible!” As you can see, Joswiak offered one of the most obvious teases that WWDC 2024 will be all about AI with “Absolutely Incredible.”

If that’s not enough, BGR has discussed several reports regarding AI and how Apple is expected to add these features with iOS 18, macOS 15, and more.

Mark your calendars for #WWDC24, June 10-14. It’s going to be Absolutely Incredible! pic.twitter.com/YIln5972ZD — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) March 26, 2024

AI recap before WWDC 2024

According to Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, iOS 18 could finally add generative AI features for the iPhone in late 2024. He suggested Apple is building a few hundred AI servers in 2023 and even more in 2024.

A few other reports also talk about Apple’s future GPT. The Information shared that Cupertino is spending millions of dollars daily to train its large-language models – LLM for short.

Image source: Apple Inc.

While the publication said most of this investment would focus on AppleCare customers, the Siri team plans to incorporate these language models to make complex shortcut integrations much more accessible.

What’s interesting about this story is that people on the Apple team believe its most advanced language model, Ajax GPT, which Bloomberg already reported, might be better than OpenAI’s GPT. 3.5. Even though the other company is already working on better solutions, it’s good to know that Apple has dramatically improved in the conversational AI field.

In total, Apple is testing four AI models, according to iOS 17.4 code. Two of them are AjaxGPT, while also using ChatGPT and Google’s FLAN-T5. Ultimately, Apple aims to improve and integrate its LLMs into iOS, so it compares its test results with ChatGPT with FLAN-T5 with both on-device and online processing.

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman also corroborates with Jeff Pu and The Information, as he also believes generative AI will be a massive part of iOS 18 and the iPhone 16. These are some use cases for Apple’s AI:

Auto-summarizing and auto-complete features for core apps and productivity software (Pages, Keynote). This was also rumored by leaker yeux1122, which says code on iOS 18 suggests this function.

Better playlist creation in Apple Music

Siri (a big overall overhaul with a focus on AI)

Code completion in a new version of Xcode for developers

AppleCare tools to assist employees in helping customers with troubleshooting

Below, you can learn more about iOS 18 and how Apple could use WWDC 2024 to talk about AI.