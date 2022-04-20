iPhone 16 Pro will be Apple’s first ‘full-screen iPhone’ with no notch, insider says

Ever since Apple debuted the notch on the iPhone X in 2017, we have been waiting for the next evolution. In theory, the ideal smartphone design is one in which the display takes up the entire front side of the device. No buttons, no notches — just a screen. That will involve placing all of the front-facing cameras and sensors underneath the display. According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple could finally be ready to launch its first “full-screen iPhone” in 2024, after years of rumors and speculation.

Apple’s first full-screen iPhone

In March, Kuo took to Twitter to revise one of his earlier predictions. Previously, the analyst had claimed that Apple would introduce under-display Touch ID as early as 2023. He walked this back last month, noting that under-display fingerprint sensors were unlikely to come to the iPhone until 2025. Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young concurred, but he also noted that under-display Face ID would arrive alongside the 2024 iPhone.

Days later, Kuo responded to Young. He similarly predicted that the iPhone 16 would be the first iPhone to feature under-display Face ID. Now, nearly three weeks later, Kuo has added to the thread once again with a more detailed forecast about the iPhone 16:

I think the real full-screen iPhone will come in 2024. High-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID. A low-light condition is detrimental to front camera quality, and ISP & algorithm are critical for quality improvements. https://t.co/vWjeZYZUPK — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 20, 2022

If Kuo is right, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the first iPhone models with Face ID and selfie cameras under the display. He also references some of the challenges that Apple will have to overcome. Low-light conditions are especially difficult for an under-display camera to handle. If Apple wants to release its “full-screen iPhone,” improved image signal processors (ISP) and machine learning algorithms will be vital.

iPhone 14 rumors

Kuo and Young both have peerless track records when it comes to Apple leaks. Nevertheless, they are still making predictions about a phone that’s two and a half years away. Meanwhile, the rumor mill is churning out new iPhone 14 information almost every day.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro won’t do away with the notch entirely. Instead, leaks and rumors suggest that Apple will introduce a new pill and hole-punch design this year. Rather than carve out the entire “sensor housing,” Apple will cut out a pill-shaped hole and a small, circular hole for the selfie camera and Face ID sensors. It will look more like the display of a modern Android phone, but with a unique twist to distinguish itself.

This will presumably carry over to the iPhone 15 in 2023 as well, providing Kuo and Young’s predictions about 2024 are correct. So you’re going to have to wait another couple of years for a full-screen iPhone, but anyone who wasn’t convinced by the slightly smaller notch on the iPhone 13 seemingly has a fresh design to look forward to this fall.

