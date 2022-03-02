Every iPhone 15 model will have a new display design, insider says

When Apple introduced the notch on the iPhone X, the brand new design was controversial, to say the least. Many at the time called the notch unsightly while others lamented the removal of Touch ID for Face ID. Years later, the notch now represents a design that differentiates the iPhone from other top-tier smartphones.

Apple, though, has never been content to rest on its laurels. Looking ahead, rumor has it that we might see the eradication of the notch altogether by the time Apple introduces the iPhone 15 in 2023.

The iPhone 15 may look radically different

Word of Apple’s rumored new iPhone 15 design comes from display analyst Ross Young. And while Apple rumors are a dime a dozen, Young has a strong record with respect to anticipating Apple’s moves in the mobile space.

Specifically, Young recently took to Twitter and said that all iPhone 15 models will boast a hole punch and pill design combo. The hole punch cutout will house the iPhone’s front-facing camera while the pill-shaped cutout will house sensors like Face ID. While the exact size of these cutouts remains to be seen, a render of what the design may look like is below.

According to the 100% accurate @DSCCRoss, this is actually the new design of the iPhone 14 Pro’s display.

Thank you Apple… I hate it… pic.twitter.com/9R6RMyjBuQ — ian (@ianzelbo) January 12, 2022

Incidentally, the actual cutouts may be slightly wider than the render above. Still, it stands to reason that Apple will try and make these sensors as unobtrusive as possible in the years to come.

The exciting news is that we don’t actually have to wait for the iPhone 15 to see this slightly altered form factor. On the contrary, rumor has it that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models will boast this new design later this year.

It’s been rumored that Apple would ideally like to embed its Face ID sensor underneath the display itself, but there’s no indication that that is coming anytime soon. In the interim, the render above likely illustrates the next evolution in iPhone design.

For what it’s worth, we’ve also heard rumors that Apple is working on technology that would incorporate Touch ID underneath the iPhone display. But again, there’s no strong evidence, at this point, that we’ll see this anytime soon.