iPhone 16 Pro camera is rumored to be getting a big ultra-wide lens upgrade

The iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to get a massive upgrade on the ultra-wide lens. According to a Weibo leaker with a good track of hardware spoilers (via MacRumors), Apple will add a 48MP sensor to the ultra-wide lens.

This upgrade would come a year after Cupertino added its first 48MP sensor to the iPhone with the iPhone 15 Pro. Interestingly, other reports say Apple also plans to upgrade the telephoto lens with a 48MP sensor, but only with the iPhone 17 Pro.

By offering an improved sensor, the iPhone 16 Pro camera will be able to capture more light and improve the results of pictures taken in 0.5x mode. In addition, I strongly believe this update to the ultra-wide sensor will be what Apple needs to offer 4K spatial videos.

With the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple added this Vision Pro feature, but limited to Full HD capture. While I’m certain the company will expand spatial videos to the regular iPhone 16 models, it will bring an enhanced version of this function to the Pro versions.

Other changes to the iPhone 16 Pro cameras include a periscope lens for the smaller model. By increasing the display size to 6.3- and 6.9-inch options, Apple is said to be adding 5x zooms to both Pro phones and not just the larger version.

For the primary lens of the Pro models, Apple would use Sony’s newest 2-layer system, which can capture more light and reduce noise. The sensor would improve low-light photography while also improving dynamic range.

Besides this iPhone 16 camera rumor, BGR has learned a lot about the upcoming features of this iPhone, including processors, improved battery life, and even forthcoming iOS 18 features, which will bring generative AI capabilities to the iPhone.

