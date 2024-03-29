iPhone 16 case leak reveals new vertical camera design

The iPhone 16 is expected to launch in the fall. We still have a long wait until September, but its design might have been leaked early by a third-party case maker. Usually, case makers already know the design of future iPhones in advance so they can prepare their accessories once Apple officially unveils the device.

X leaker Sonny Dickson shared a pair of supposed iPhone 16 cases. Although some users complained that they look similar to an iPhone X/Xs case, Apple is reportedly returning to this design. Also of note, we can see a much bigger cutout for the camera module than the one from the old iPhone X.

This is not the first time we have heard about a vertical-align camera module for the iPhone 16 design. According to rumors, Apple is ditching the previous vertical design so standard iPhone buyers can also take advantage of Spatial Video.

First Cases for iPhone 16

This recording feature was released for the iPhone 15 Pro models, so users can record 3D videos to watch on Apple Vision Pro. To record videos using this technology, Apple uses both main and ultra-wide cameras, which need to be vertically aligned; otherwise, the company can’t apply the 3D view technology.

Interestingly, the last time Apple offered these cameras aligned vertically was with the iPhone 12. With that, by the end of the year, older iPhones will look newer than the iPhone 15, for example.

A previous leak suggested that the standard iPhone 16 models would also get new buttons, with the Action and Capture buttons. While Apple decided to make the Action Button exclusive for the iPhone 15 Pro models, it seems these features will expand to all iPhones.

With them, users will be able to choose an action from the mute switch, while the Capture Button will be exclusive to camera capabilities. It’s unclear if this button will be customizable or not.

Below, you can learn more about the iPhone 16, including its design, new features, and more.