One of the iPhone’s most iconic hardware features might die for good in 2024

Since the original iPhone in 2007, the mute switch has been part of our lives, as we switch the button to silent mode, never to touch it again. Then, with the iPhone 15 Pro models, Apple introduced the Action Button, which replaced this hardware with powerful software features.

Now, a report indicates that Cupertino won’t limit the Action Button to the Pro models, but it’s planning to add it to the entire iPhone 16 lineup and the upcoming iPhone SE 4.

According to MacRumors, Apple will add and improve the Action Button on all iPhone 16 models by replacing this mechanical piece with a capacitive-type button. Codenamed Atlas, it will work like Touch ID on the iPhone 8, where you press the button, but it gives haptic feedback instead of actually making it click.

The publication also doubles on the new Capture button planned for the iPhone 16 Pro, which will also work with a force sensor, although MacRumors still doesn’t know what this button will do.

That said, Apple has experimented with different sizes for the Action Button, such as a larger version resembling the current volume buttons. For the iPhone SE 4, Cupertino is also expected to add a revamped design by ditching the classic iPhone 8 look to something similar to the iPhone 14 – but with the Action Button.

With this hardware, users can take advantage of the following features:

Silent Mode: Turn silent mode on or off

Turn silent mode on or off Focus: Turn a specific Focus on or off

Turn a specific Focus on or off Camera: Open the Camera app to quickly take a photo, selfie, video, portrait, or portrait selfie

Open the Camera app to quickly take a photo, selfie, video, portrait, or portrait selfie Flashlight: Turn the flashlight on or off

Turn the flashlight on or off Voice Memo: Start or stop recording a voice memo

Start or stop recording a voice memo Magnifier : Open the Magnifier app

: Open the Magnifier app Shortcut: Open an app or run your favorite shortcut

Open an app or run your favorite shortcut Accessibility: Quickly access your favorite accessibility feature

Quickly access your favorite accessibility feature No Action: Do nothing

Personally, I signed my Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro to play, on shuffle, my downloaded music – and I use it all the time. Below, I list more than 30 apps that support the Action Button, and I’m sure you’ll love to use it on your current iPhone 15 Pro or upcoming iPhone 16 model.