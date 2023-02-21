iPhone 15 will feature up to 8GB of RAM, TrendForce reports

In its latest report, TrendForce believes Apple will indeed increase the RAM in its upcoming new iPhone 15 models. This time, the publication doesn’t speculate that RAM will jump from 6GB to 8GB as it did previously. Still, it expects that “Apple will bump up the capacity and specification of the DRAM solutions” on the next iPhone version.

Here’s what TrendForce wrote in its latest analysis:

Furthermore, Apple will bump up the capacity and specifications of the DRAM solutions featured in the next generation of the iPhone that is scheduled for release this year. Taking these latest factors into consideration, TrendForce estimates that the YoY growth rate of the average DRAM content of smartphones will reach around 6.7% for 2023.

If this turns out to be accurate, this will be the first RAM bump since the iPhone 12 Pro when the company finally added 6GB of RAM to the iPhone. With rumors regarding the same RAM for all four models, it’s important to note that the regular iPhone 15 models will maintain the current A16 Bionic chip while the iPhone 15 Pro version will get the new A17 Bionic processor, made with a 3nm technology process.

Here’s what rumors say about the iPhone 15

According to display analyst Ross Young, Apple will bring the Dynamic Island to all iPhone 15 models. That said, it doesn’t mean all versions will have the Always-On display technology or ProMotion. Young believes these two features will keep exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro series.

According to analysts, adding Dynamic Island to the regular models will help Apple boost sales, as the standard iPhone 14 versions are selling worse than their predecessors. About its finish, a rumor says the regular iPhone 15 models will feature a glass and aluminum finish, the Pro version glass and stainless steel, and the Pro Max – or Ultra – model will get a glass and titanium variant.

TrendForce says the Pro Max/Ultra version will finally get the long-rumored periscope lens. On the other hand, Kuo believes a significant camera upgrade that was first expected will not be available with the Pro versions. This iPhone was expected to get an 8P lens, but it doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. These plastic elements help the camera improve picture quality and reduce distortion.