iPhone 15 series, AirPods, and MagSafe Charger spotted in Indian regulatory database

With the iPhone 15 series expected to be announced about a month from now, one of the possible models has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards certification website.

According to MySmartPrice, an unreleased Apple smartphone with the model number A13094 has been added to the website. Although the certification listing doesn’t reveal anything about the product just yet, it’s most likely that this is one of the four iPhone 15 models, as the Cupertino firm is expected to announce them during a September event.

So far, BGR has learned a lot about the upcoming iPhone 15 models during the leaks and reports.

The regular iPhone 15 models are expected to get the A16 Bionic chip, receive an improved 48MP primary camera, switch the Lightning port to USB-C, and get new color options. On the other hand, the Pro models will get thinner bezels, the A17 Bionic chip, and a titanium frame, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to get an exclusive periscope lens.

In addition, X user @aaronp613 discovered other unreleased Apple products on the Indian regulatory database. The AirPods have the model A3048, and the MagSafe Charger has the model A3088.

Regarding the AirPods, it might be the possible new USB-C smart charging case for AirPods Pro 2, as previously rumored. Although we didn’t hear anything about a new MagSafe Charger, Apple could also update this accessory to feature a USB-C port instead of Lightning.