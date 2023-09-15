iPhone 15 pre-orders now available ahead of September 22 release

After Apple unveiled the new iPhone 15 series at its Wonderlust event on Tuesday, the company is letting customers pre-order the new models before next week’s official release on September 22nd. Here’s what you need to know about the four new iPhone 15 options.

Lots of new features for the regular iPhone 15 models

While last year’s iPhone 14 Pro got a redesign and tons of new features, the standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models shine extra brighter this year.

For example, they now have the Dynamic Island cutout, unlocking new hardware and software integrations in a beautiful new design. They also have a new camera system with a 48MP lens, which helps the device absorb more light in photos. With the quad-pixel tech, the image output will still be 12 Megapixels, but they’ll be clearer and crispier. Apple uses Photonic Engine to deliver richer details.

Apple is using this 48MP sensor to deliver 2x optical zoom for the first time, even though you don’t have a telephoto camera – as it already does with the iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple says it’s easier to get “next-generation portraits.” By using machine learning, Cupertino can add a bokeh effect to a photo after you have taken it. In addition, Apple has added Focus and Depth Control, so you can change the subject on a photo after taking it.

With the iPhone 15, Apple is adding the U2 chip by connecting to devices 3x further away. In a crowded place, you can use this feature to find friends. It’s built-in the Find My.

With a new USB-C port, you can charge and send data. In addition to adding new USB-C accessories, such as new EarPods and AirPods Pro 2 smart case, Apple is also ditching leather for FineWoven cases.

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max shine with titanium and the new A17 Pro chip

The company’s flagship phones come in a brand-new titanium design with Grade-5 titanium and brush texture. Both phones are available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays with the Dynamic Island cutout, ProMotion, and Always-On display technology. Apple says it has made ultra-thin bezels.

The company claims this is the lightest iPhone Pro ever. Apple added a new Ceramic Shield technology, making it even more resistant. With a new internal rearrangement, this iPhone makes it easier to repair the screen, like the iPhone 14 models.

Another design change is the new Action Button, just like the Apple Watch Ultra. This button lets you perform several new actions by enabling the camera, flash, translate, silent mode, and more shortcuts.

Cupertino is adding the new A17 Pro chip to this device. With a 3nm manufacturing process, it has 19 billion transistors. It has a 6-core CPU, with 2 high-end performance cores, up to 10% faster, and 4 performance-core CPU. Thanks to the new Neural Engine, it can perform 35 trillion operations per second. Its new 6-core GPU makes it 20% faster than the previous generation while also improving efficiency. It has hardware-accelerate ray tracing, which is 4x better than software ray tracing.

iPhone 15 Pro has a USB 3 controller, up to 10 gigabits per second. Up to 20x faster transfer speeds than iPhone 15’s USB-C 2.0.

iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max camera system.

Regarding its cameras, Apple has a new system with seven camera lenses in the user’s pocket. It has a more advanced 48MP primary camera with a larger sensor that can record up to 4K 60fps ProRes. Users can now shoot in 24 mm, 28 mm, and 35mm focal lengths. Apple says it has improved Smart HDR and Photonic Engine to make photos more realistic.

iPhone 15 Pro has a 3x optical zoom telephoto lens, while the Pro Max has 5x optical zoom at 120 mm. Apple says it does 10,000 micro adjustments per second to ensure the photo doesn’t blur. Cupertino has also improved its ultrawide lens for Night Mode and Macro photos.

Price and options

The regular iPhone 15 models are available in black, blue, green, yellow, and pink. The Pro version can be found in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium.

Storage iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max 128GB $799 $899 $999 – 256GB $899 $999 $1,099 $1,199 512GB $1,099 $1,199 $1,299 $1,399 1TB – – $1,499 $1,599

You can now pre-order the new iPhone from Apple.