iPhone 15: Must-have accessories, from cases to USB-C chargers

While you can already pre-order the new iPhone 15 series, this is probably not the only purchase you need to make right now. Below are some must-have Apple and third-party accessories for your shiny new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

BGR will be updating this article with upcoming releases, so stay tuned for more – and, no, these are not sponsored recommendations or affiliate links; don’t freak.

Apple’s best accessories for the iPhone 15 series

Image source: Joe Wituschek / BGR

There are three accessories by Apple that I’d like to recommend:

As we have yet to test Apple’s new FineWoven cases, I’m excited to try the company’s first case material in years.

If you don’t have a Wallet with MagSafe, this might be the perfect time to get one for your iPhone 15.

For those looking to get the iPhone 15 Pro models, Apple released a one-meter Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable. It has USB 3.0 capabilities, which means you can record from your iPhone straight to an external storage or transfer data 10x faster than the previous generation. If one meter is not enough, it can go up to 3 meters, but prices will also dramatically increase.

Best third-party accessories

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

There are a ton of third-party accessories for your new iPhone 15 – and over the next few weeks, a lot more will pop up.

I got hands-on at IFA 2023 with CASETiFY’s new Ultra Bounce cases. They’re rugged, very protective, and highly customizable. It’s definitely worth checking out.

Not specifically for iPhone 15, but I can’t recommend enough Belkin’s iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Macs. With new camera capabilities, using your iPhone as your main webcam gets even better with this accessory.

If you like holding your iPhone with a Grip Ring, Velvet Caviar has some of the best options for those who want to combine style and practicality. They offer options with MagSafe, which is very handy.

Now, if you’re looking for sustainably made iPhone 15 cases, INCIPIO offers some of the most interesting options. In addition, you can even recycle your old case and get 20% off on a new one.

Also, there’s a new 100W wireless charge stand by UGreeen with MagSafe charging capacity, and it can even charge an M2 MacBook Pro from 0 to 51% in 30 minutes. For those who like a single power bank and tons of devices to carry around, this is a brand-new option.

Below, you can look at some other iPhone 15 accessories I could see at IFA 2023, and they are also being made available to all users.