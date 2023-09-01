Hands on with the best new iPhone accessories unveiled at IFA 2023

During IFA 2023’s Showstoppers event, BGR saw some of the latest iPhone accessories from different brands. We have gathered some of the best we could find – and we think you’ll love them.

CASETiFY is sure this is the only iPhone case you’ll ever need

CASETiFY says this is “the most protective phone case” for the mass market. The Ultra Bounce Case can withstand single drop heights of up to 10 m. It has 10X Military Grade Standard (MIL-STD 810G 516.7) and is fully customizable as you can choose the font, patterns, and colors. It should go on sale in mid-September.

Belkin offers even more charging options for your iPhone

Belkin introduced five new chargers for iPhone users at IFA 2023. The BoostCharge Pro 140W 4-port GaN Wall Charger and the BoostCharge Hybrid Wall Charger 25W + Power Bank 5K were the ones that caught my attention. The first option has three USB-C and one USB-A port, so you can charge a wide range of devices at once, while the latter is a wall charger that can also be used as a power bank.

Lastly, the BoostCharge Convertible Qi2 Wireless Pad to Stand could be the perfect choice for upcoming iOS 17 users of StandBy mode, as you can fast charge using Qi technology whenever you like.

BoostCharge Convertible Qi2 Wireless Pad to Stand will be available to order beginning Q1 2024 on belkin.com and from select retailers worldwide

BoostCharge Pro 140W 4-Port GaN Wall Charger is available to purchase now

BoostCharge Hybrid Wall Charger 25W + Power Bank 5K will be available to order later this year

PITAKA CarMount Pro 2 helps you go home faster

This PITAKA CarMount was presented at IFA 2023 and has an NFC chip that triggers a preset map destination whenever you place your iPhone on it. In addition, the brand lets you select other triggers, so it can open your Spotify and Google Maps whenever you start charging your iPhone when entering the car.

