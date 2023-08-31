IFA 2023: Hands-on with Jabra’s best and most rugged wireless earbuds

Streamy Awards 2023 Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

At IFA 2023, Jabra released two new earbuds, the Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active models. These flagship earbuds have different proposals, as one of them wants to give you the very best audio experience, while the other aims to be the toughest earbuds in the market.

For a short period, BGR could experiment with the Jabra Elite 10 wireless earbuds and see the resistance of the Elite 8 Action in practice.

For the Elite 10, these earbuds have Dolby Atmos with Dolby Head Tracking, advanced ANC, 6-hour battery life (27 hours with case), Bluetooth Multipoint connection, hands-free voice assistance, and easy pairing.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

What stands out with these earbuds is Jabra’s new ComfortFit technology, which offers an “airy fit,” so it feels more comfortable in the ears while maintaining high sound quality. For the short trial, ANC seemed really powerful, and Jabra’s app offered several customizations for the best usage of these earbuds and sound quality – it feels as good as Apple’s AirPods Pro 2.

For the Elite 8 Active, Jabra says it has an Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, but it’s not as powerful as the one available with the Elite 10.

Don’t worry about washing your earbuds or taking a shower with them. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

What makes these earbuds so special is the US Military Standard for Ruggedized Electronics (810H) certification, making them resistant to dropouts when submerged up to 1.5m or even against dust. Jabra Elite 8 Active case has IP54, which means it is splashproof and dust-resistant, and these earbuds have up to 8 hours of battery life (32 hours with a case).

The Elite 8 Active is available for $199/€199 in caramel, navy, black, and dark grey, while the Elite 10 earbuds will be released in September for $249/€249 in cream, cocoa, titanium black, gloss black, and matte black.