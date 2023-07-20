iPhone 15 may be delayed, but the analyst behind the rumor doesn’t say why

The iPhone 15 is expected to be announced in less than two months since Apple usually holds its most important event of the year in September. That said, an analyst at Bank of America believes this generation could be delayed by a “few weeks,” just like the Cupertino firm did with the iPhone 12 and its October release.

Wamsi Mohan’s analysis was obtained by Barrons (via MacRumors), and he says that after checking with sources in Apple’s supply chain, the iPhone 15 launch could slip to the fourth quarter. In addition, he’s worried that “guidance for the third quarter could disappoint Wall Street analysts.”

Talking numbers, Mohan expects a September quarter revenue of $87.1 billion, which is below the $91.6 billion consensus. He also expects 48 million iPhone unit sales this quarter, not 51 million due to this delay.

Interestingly, the Bank of America didn’t provide further explanation on why Apple could miss the typical September release window. Since this is the first report that the iPhone 15 launch could be delayed, we’ll have to wait for more sources to say something about that.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, for example, is always on top of supply chain information. Last week, he shared that some mechanical parts of the iPhone 15 will be made with 3D printing, but he didn’t say a thing about the delayed new series. Also, we haven’t heard of problems with the iPhone 15 development or issues with the supply chain.

Last year, in addition to the COVID-19 lockdown in Apple’s largest iPhone factory in China, manufacturers struggled to produce the iPhone 14 Pro display due to the Dynamic Island cutout. Due to the lack of news this year, it seems this process has been mastered.

Apple is expected to announce four iPhone 15 models this year. All of them are rumored to feature the Dynamic Island cutout, USB-C port, and bigger battery life. The regular iPhones are expected to get a 48MP main camera, and a matte glass finish for their back, while the Pro models can get a titanium finish. In addition, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get a periscope lens with up to 6x optical zoom.