iPhone 14 production starts soon, as Foxconn begins Apple-related hiring spree

The upcoming iPhone series is one of the most anticipated products of the year, which is something one could say about any previous iPhone generation. But there were worries a few months ago that the iPhone 14 production might suffer from the new COVID-19 lockdowns in China. As a result, Apple would have to delay the iPhone 14 launch. Some reports went as far as to say as one of the upcoming iPhone 14 models is behind schedule, which could spell trouble for Apple’s release plans.

It turns out that iPhone 14 production might be on track to meet Apple’s deadline. New reports from Asia indicate that some iPhone suppliers have already started shipping iPhone 14 parts to Apple ahead of the start of manufacturing.

More importantly, Foxconn has started its annual hiring spree campaign in anticipation of the iPhone 14 manufacturing start.

A report from Digitimes on Monday said that suppliers have started shipping iPhone 14 components. These parts are likely heading to Foxconn, Apple’s most important iPhone assembler. The report also said the iPhone 14 series should launch in September.

iPhone 14 production seems to be on schedule.

Separately, South China Morning Post reported that Foxconn had started its hiring spree at China’s world’s largest iPhone factory. That’s Zhengzhou, the “iPhone city” that went on lockdown in mid-May. The lockdown suggested iPhone 14 launch delays were not out of the question.

The report says Foxconn has raised the bonus for new workers at the Zhengzhou plant to $1,345. The bonus is available if a new employee stays for more than four months. The giant iPhone manufacturer is also boosting the reward for returning employees. The company is offering them a $1,420 bonus after four months.

Analysts expect Foxconn to raise these bonuses in the coming months. The company is looking to ensure it can provide a stable level of iPhone 14 production.

Foxconn had to suspend recruitment in May when the Zhengzhou government imposed a seven-day lockdown. The Zhengzhou facility accounts for the manufacturing of 80% of the iPhones released worldwide. Foxconn typically starts hiring more people during the summer to ensure it has enough trained personnel for Apple’s next-gen iPhone production.

Apple starts manufacturing the latest iPhone a few months before its mid-September launch event to ensure there’s enough supply during the release window.

Apple seems on track to launch the iPhone 14 series in mid-September. These reports from the company’s supply chain are promising. There’s no indication of ongoing disruptions that could impact the iPhone 14 production line. As we explained during the lockdowns, should China impose additional measures that would lead to more extended downtimes, Apple would inform the public well in advance.

With the iPhone 12 series, Apple told the world in July 2020 that the upcoming iPhone series would be delayed. The iPhone 12 event took place in October. Apple then returned to the regular schedule for the iPhone 13 launch event and release window.

Apple will likely unveil the iPhone 14 models in September, even if one or more of them could face release date delays. At the event, Apple is expected to unveil four versions. These are the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus/Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Of those, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus/Max version might be behind schedule, according to previous reports.

We’ll get the confirmation that iPhone 14 production is on schedule in July during Apple’s upcoming earnings report. If the company does not announce any iPhone 14 launch event delays, we’ll see the iPhone 14 keynote in mid-September. But we’ll have to wait until the iPhone 14 launch event to learn whether all four models will get the same release date or whether Apple will delay any of them.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.