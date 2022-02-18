iPhone 14 Pro might get 8GB of RAM, new rumor says

The iPhone 14 series might feature the first iPhones with 8GB of RAM, which would mean the iPhone would match the Galaxy S22 other recent flagship devices. Not every iPhone 14 model would receive the upgrade, though. The report claims the iPhone 14 Pro will have 8GB of RAM, which implies the iPhone 14 Pro Max will get the same treatment.

The iPhone 14 Pro experience

iPhone fans already know that the iPhone Pro models feature a few extra hardware capabilities. For the iPhone 13 series, that means the Pro and Pro Max handsets feature 6GB of RAM instead of 4GB, a 120Hz ProMotion display, and a third camera on the back (the telephoto lens). The iPhone 13 Pro models also come in 1TB varieties, while the regular versions only go up to 512GB of storage.

According to most reports, Apple will launch four iPhone 14 models this year. The mini model is being retired in place of a new Max model. There will be two iPhone 14 sizes for both the regular and the Pro versions: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

We expect the iPhone 14 Pro models to continue to deliver a few extra features compared to the regular models. And 8GB of RAM might be the kind of specs bump that Apple could plan for this year’s iPhones.

Rumors also say that the iPhone 14 Pro phones will get a significant notch redesign. The screen will feature two cutouts at the top instead of the old notch. Moreover, the iPhone 14 Pro models should continue to feature an additional camera on the back.

Apple has never attempted to match the Android camp when it comes to built-in memory. RAM is a taboo topic during iPhone presentations, and it has always been. Apple only talks about memory when it thinks it matters, and the iPad Pro might be the only mobile device that would convince Apple to brag about RAM. The latest iPad Pro offers up to 16GB of RAM.

The 8GB of RAM rumor

But Korean blog Naver claims that Apple has already settled the matter. That’s according to supply chain sources who are familiar with the deals that are in place. The schedule for mass production is reportedly accelerating.

Over in the Android world, vendors have been increasing the amount of RAM on smartphones on a regular basis. They passed 8GB long ago. 12GB and 16GB of RAM have since become the norm. Then, some Android gaming handsets took it even further. But Samsung had to dial down the RAM race this year. Every Galaxy S22 model ships with 8GB of RAM onboard, save for the Ultra model, which can be equipped with 12GB of RAM.

Having more RAM helps with performance on Android, where device makers have no control over the operating system. Apple hasn’t felt the same pressure to increase the RAM on iPhones, choosing instead to optimize iOS performance. And iPhones routinely beat the newest Android phones, Galaxy S22 included.

If the iPhone 14 Pro rumor is accurate, then 2022 might be the first year when the newest iPhone and Galaxy S phones have the same amount of RAM.

It’s unclear if Apple will also bump the RAM on the non-Pro iPhone 14 models. The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 feature 4GB of RAM. Apple last raised the memory on iPhones in 2020 with the iPhone 12. The Pro models got bumped to 6GB, while the non-Pro came with 4GB of RAM. Apple kept the same RAM structure in place for the iPhone 13.

We’ll also point out that a different report said a few weeks ago that every iPhone 14 variant will feature 6GB of RAM, regardless of whether they’re Pro or not.