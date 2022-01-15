iPhone 14 rumor suggests Apple will charge less for Pro features

There are about eight months to go before the iPhone 14 comes out, but there’s no shortage of rumors detailing Apple’s plans for the 2022 handsets. The most frequent rumor describes the major iPhone 14 Pro redesign. The notch is going away, with a dual hole-punch camera system to replace it. The hole-punch and pill-shape cutouts will give the Pro models an unmistakable identity while “killing” the notch. We've also seen a price leak that indicates the iPhone 14 models are getting more expensive. But if this brand new iPhone 14 specs rumor is accurate, buyers who choose the more affordable models might get a few key Pro-grade features for a discount.

A new iPhone lineup

Apple will launch four iPhone 14 models this year, as it has for the past few generations. But Apple will reportedly make a significant change to the lineup. There won't be an iPhone 14 mini in stores this fall. Instead, Apple will use the same two sizes for the non-Pro and Pro versions. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will be on the more affordable side of the spectrum. Each of them will get a Pro version: iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

All same-year iPhones feature the same set of basic specs. The iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 13 Pro have the same A15 Bionic chip, primary camera, and other internal components.

The iPhone Pro models pack more RAM and feature an additional telephoto lens. Moreover, the iPhone 13 Pro models come with 120Hz displays, which is a first for the iPhone.

You have to pay at least $999 for the iPhone 13 Pro to get the best possible specs. Comparatively, the iPhone 13 costs $829 if you don’t take advantage of the carrier discount.

The iPhone 14 specs leak

It’s too early to say whether the recent iPhone 14 price leak is accurate. But an insider claims that the iPhone 14 will start at $799 like the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 Max would cost $899, however. It’s unclear whether these prices include the same carrier offers as the cheaper iPhone 13 models.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost $1,099 and $1,199, according to the same leak. This gives us the same $200 price difference between the cheapest iPhone 14 and the most affordable iPhone 14 Pro.

This brings us to the new iPhone 14 specs rumors, courtesy of MacRumors. The blog details a research note from analyst Jeff Pu, who says that all iPhone 14 models will get 120Hz displays, not just the iPhone 14 Pro.

Similarly, all iPhone 14 models might feature 6GB of RAM. Currently, only the iPhone 13 Pro models have 6GB of RAM onboard.

Add the A16 Bionic chip to the mix, and the iPhone 14 will be close to its Pro version when it comes to specs than any previous generation. That effectively gets you an iPhone 14 Pro experience for $200 less than what you would have paid in previous years.

The obvious caveat remains the camera system, as the iPhone 14 Pro models should still feature triple-lens sensors. Moreover, the iPhone 14 Pros should feature a 48-megapixel primary camera. Finally, only the iPhone 14 Pro devices will get the hole-punch redesign.

As with all iPhone leaks, Pu’s specs information has yet to be confirmed. The same goes for the iPhone 14 price leak.