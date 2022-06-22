iPhone 14 Pro Max might be the only model without a bigger battery

We’re about three months away from the iPhone 14 launch event, and we already have an almost complete picture of what the new iPhone models will have to offer. The new design for the iPhone 14 Pro models and the specs differences have appeared in all sorts of rumors. And we’ve seen leaks teasing a price bump for the Pro models. But if there’s one thing that hasn’t leaked, it’s the battery sizes for the four iPhone 14 models.

That changes today, as a leaker posted the purported battery capacities for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. What’s interesting is that it highlights a surprise we’ve long suspected: The iPhone 14 Pro Max won’t feature the largest battery of the bunch.

iPhone 13 Pro Max is the battery king

The iPhone 13 brought tremendous battery life upgrades thanks to multiple factors. The A15 Bionic is more efficient than its predecessors. And Apple added ProMotion screens to the iPhone 13 Pro models, with the refresh rate dropping below 60Hz, depending on the various use cases.

On top of that, all iPhone 13 models are 0.25 mm thicker than their predecessors. This turned the iPhone 13 Pro Max into the longest-lasting smartphone out there. None of the usual Android rivals stand a chance in battery life tests. Not even the brand new Galaxy S22 phones.

With that in mind, we expect additional battery improvements for the iPhone 14 series. Apple should use the same A15 Bionic chips in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. The more efficient A16 Bionic will power the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Then there’s going to be a more efficient 5G chip inside the new phones, according to rumors.

Finally, the iPhone 14 models might not have the same overall size as the iPhone 13 versions. They’ll be slightly thicker. That’s to say we have plenty of reasons to be excited about the iPhone 14 battery life.

iPhone 14 series battery capacity, note that this is not confirmed.

14 3279 mAh

14 Max 4325 mAh

14 Pro 3200 mAh

14 Pro Max 4323 mAh

Hmmm pic.twitter.com/Rywrb77EBk — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) June 22, 2022

iPhone 14 battery sizes leaked

According to ShrimpApplePro, Apple will use the following battery sizes for the iPhone 14 handsets:

3,279 mAh – 6.1-inch iPhone 14

4,325 mAh – 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max

3,200 mAh – 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro

4,323 mAh – 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max

Here are the battery capacities that Apple used for the same-size iPhone 13 models last year:

3,227 mAh – 6.1-inch iPhone 13

3,095 mAh – 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro

4,352 mAh – 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max

As a reminder, there was no iPhone 13 Max last year. Instead, we had a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini.

What’s immediately clear is that not all iPhone 14 models will feature larger battery capacities if these sizes are accurate. The iPhone 14 Max and Pro Max will have slightly smaller batteries than the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Also, it seems puzzling that the non-Pro models have larger batteries than their Pro equivalents. If this leak is accurate, the iPhone 14 Max will have a slightly larger battery than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

But you must remember that the non-Pro models only feature dual-lens cameras on the back. The iPhone 14 Pro models come with triple-lens camera modules. And the camera modules are going to be even larger than last year. That’s why the non-Pro models will feature larger battery sizes than their Pro variants. Apple has more room inside the non-Pros to expand the battery sizes.

Whether the iPhone 14 Pro Max can deliver better battery life than the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max, remains to be seen.

