iPhone 13 battery leaks might be the best reason to upgrade

Save for a catastrophic event, there’s nothing to stop Apple from launching the iPhone 13 on time this year. That means a mid-September launch event and a late September release date. Apple has not cautioned investors that the next-gen iPhone will see delays this year, as it happened in 2020. On top of that, a variety of reports from Apple’s supply chain indicate that Apple has started procuring key parts well in advance of production. Taken together, all these developments solidify the idea that the iPhone launch is returning to September. If you’re already looking for reasons to upgrade your device to the latest iPhone generation, there’s something that might top everything else. That’s the iPhone 13 battery size rumors.

The iPhone 13 will not be a major upgrade over last year’s model. It’ll be more like an “S” generation. Some rumors say Apple will launch the new series as “iPhone 12s” to avoid unlucky 13. According to rumors and leaked schematics, all four iPhone 13 handsets will feature almost the same dimensions as their predecessors. They’ll have the same height and width, but they’ll all be thicker by about 0.2mm.

It might not seem like much, but that extra width could let Apple increase the battery capacity significantly on all four iPhones. It’s all about the extra volume that the extra millimeters buy.

iPhone 13 battery size explained

There’s a good reason for the battery size upgrade too. The iPhone 13 might feature a more energy-consuming 120Hz ProMotion display. The screens you’ve been asking for are only coming to the Pro models, however. Even though they’re supposed to feature Apple’s more efficient dynamic refresh rate tech, those screens will need more energy than 60Hz panels. That’s where a bigger battery will help.

But it’s not just the iPhone 13 Pro phones that are getting bigger batteries, even though they’d be the only ones to sport 120Hz screens. We saw a bunch of iPhone 13 battery leaks this year, all saying that all four handsets are getting larger batteries.

A new report from ZDNet points to the same iPhone 13 battery capacities that we saw in previous rumors. It’s unclear what the source is. And we won’t be able to confirm the figures until someone tears apart all these iPhone 13 versions.

The report says the new Pro Max is going from 3,687 mAh to 4,352 mAh, which is a massive upgrade. The Pro upgrades from 2,815 mAh to 3,095 mAh. The mini will get a battery bump as well, from 2,227 mAh to 2,406 mAh. The regular iPhone 13’s battery size will match the iPhone 13 Pro because they’ll have the same size. But the regular iPhone 13 will be the 2021 iPhone that most people will buy.

Seeing the same numbers is certainly exciting. The iPhone offers decent battery life, and the bigger models should last you through the day. Even so, there’s nothing wrong with craving bigger batteries. That’s especially considering that Apple doesn’t support fast charging, similar to what’s on Android.

There’s more to it than battery capacity

Aside from increasing the battery size to offer better battery life, the iPhone 13 might receive another major upgrade that loyal fans already take for granted. The A15 Bionic chip will be a 5nm chip just like the A14. But it’s supposed to bring over speed and efficiency gains. That’s what every new iPhone generation does. Combining a bigger battery size with a more efficient chip will result in better battery life on the iPhone 13.

Finally, there’s one thing to consider for making the most of a bigger battery. That’s the 120Hz display. It’s great that Apple is ready to bring ProMotion to iPhone, but you might not want to use it. Having the screen set at 60Hz will let you save additional energy on the Pro models. That’s assuming Apple will let users choose how to display content on the iPhone 13 Pro versions.

