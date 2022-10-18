iPhone 14 Plus destroys the Pixel 7 Pro in benchmarks

We’re more than halfway through October, which means all of the season’s new smartphones are available in stores, including the iPhone 14 and Pixel 7 lineups. Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro just recently went on sale at incredible prices for flagship devices. For example, the Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899, which is the starting price of Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus.

Many people dismiss the latter as not being a true flagship phone like the iPhone 14 Pro and the Pixel 7 series. That’s because Apple reused the A15 Bionic from the iPhone 13 Pro models inside the base iPhone 14 variants.

But I just told you how wrong it is to believe the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are just iPhone 13 variations when they’re much closer to last year’s Pro model. And it turns out that the iPhone 14 Plus destroys the Pixel 7 in benchmark tests.

iPhone 14 Plus beats Pixel 7 Pro in benchmark tests

The Pixel 7 phones are about as similar to their predecessors as the iPhone 14 models are to the iPhone 13 phones. Google is perfecting the same strategy that Apple has been using on iPhone. It’s refining the hardware and software experience rather than delivering massive upgrades.

The Tensor G2 chip is one of those upgrades. But the new System-on-Chip is still a 5nm processor, just like the iPhone 14 Plus’s A15. While the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will deliver flagship-grade experiences in real-life use, Google hasn’t been able to catch up to Apple’s A-series chips.

As you can see in the images in this post, the Pixel 7 Pro is no match for the iPhone 14 Plus in Geekbench 5 tests that measure the single-core and multi-core performance of the CPU. Also, Wild Life Extreme Unlimited benchmarks for the GPU show the iPhone 14 Plus dominating the Pixel 7 Pro. It’s not even close.

The base iPhone 14 and Pixel 7 will score similarly in these benchmark tests. They feature the same chips as the larger models.

The benchmarks come from YouTube channel Max Tech, which compared the two similarly priced devices. The video is embedded at the end of this post.

Why benchmarks matter

As for the benchmark results, they don’t tell the whole story. Real-life use should be great on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, even though they can’t match the power of last year’s iPhones.

The point of this comparison is a different one. It highlights Apple’s advancement in chip development once again. And it explains why iPhones featuring last year’s processors are still incredible flagships that outperform rivals when it comes to raw power.

I explained earlier that you’re wrong to think the iPhone 14 is just an iPhone 13s. It’s much closer to the iPhone 13 Pro, making it a great purchase this year. This is in line with another unexpected development. I realized iPhones have reached a point where the iPhone Pro experience isn’t necessary as long as the base iPhone is this good. The iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 14 comparison is proof of that.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.